Moana: Auli’i Cravalho is not reprising the titular role in Disney’s live-action remake; Read DEETS

Disney's highly anticipated upcoming live-action film, which is a remake of the famous 2016-released animation film Moana, is set to go on floors very soon. The project, which is currently in its pre-production stages, has been making headlines lately owing to the speculations on its star cast. Earlier, it was reported that Auli'i Cravalho, who lent voice to protagonist Moana in the 2016-released film, is a part of the live-action film's star cast. However, the actress has now denied the reports.

Auli'i Cravalho is not reprising her role in Moana live-action remake

The famous actress, who is also known for voice acting, took to his official social media handles and confirmed that she is not reprising her role from the 2016-released film Moana, in its upcoming live-action remake. However, Auli'i Cravalho is confirmed to be a part of the upcoming project, as one of its executive producers. "When I was cast as Moana at 14, it wonderfully changed my life and started my career. In this live-action retelling, I will not be reprising the role. I believe it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell," stated the actress.

"I can’t wait to find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength," she added. "I’m truly honored to pass this baton to the next woman of Pacific Island descent to honor our incredible Pacific peoples, cultures and communities that help inspire her story, and I look forward to all the beautiful Pacific representation to come. Mahalo," concluded the actress in her Instagram video.

Check out Auli'i Cravalho's Instagram video below:

About Moana

Dwayne Johnson, who voiced Demi-God Maui in the 2016-released film, is confirmed to be reprising his role in the upcoming live-action remake. Jared Bush, the original writer of Moana is also joining the live-action adaptation, but his position in the team is yet to be revealed. A major update on the cast and crew of the project is expected to be out very soon.

