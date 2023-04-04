Moana live-action film is on cards; Dwayne Johnson and Bob Iger drop an exciting update

Moana, the 2016-released Animation film produced by Disney emerged as a massive critical and commercial success. The movie, which is helmed by John Musker and Ron Clements revolves around a young Pacific Islander named Moana, who set out into the ocean with Maui to set things right after the latter accidentally let loose of an ancient curse. Along with emerging as a massive financial success, Moana also earned two Oscar nominations and several awards and accolades.

Moana to get a live-action adaptation

Popular actor Dwayne Johnson and Disney CEO Bob Iger recently confirmed that the much-loved animation film is finally getting a live-action adaptation, with a unique announcement video that was shot in Hawai. Dwayne Johnson, who voiced Demi-God Maui in the original, revealed that the project is currently in its initial stages, and also confirmed that he is also planning to return to the world of Moana. The actor is producing the live-action version, along with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions, in association with Beau Flynn via Flynn Picture Co.

"I am deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen. This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength. I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui, inspired by the spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me," said an excited Dwayne Johnson in the announcement video.

