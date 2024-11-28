Moana's Auli’i Cravalho Comes to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Defence Amid Their Emotional Wicked Press Tour

Auli’i Cravalho is currently busy with the press tour of Moana's sequel but from the looks of it, the actress is keeping close tabs on what her fellow theater kids, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are up to as they continue to promote Wicked. Recently there has been much discourse around Erivo and Grande often tearing up while talking about the movie. Like most things online, this led to the duo getting memed.

Cravalho pointed out that being a theater kid might have something to do with their responses. She said, "I need people to understand what it’s like to be a theater kid. Get off my girls Ariana and Cynthia’s backs. Do you understand me?" Explaining most people "don’t know what it’s like to be working on a film for this long." She continued, "The film is two hours and 40 minutes long. If you’re not crying after working with someone for that long, and you’re both theater kids and you’re singing live...I am very passionate about this.”

Wicked star Ethan Slater tried to explain where these emotions might be coming from. In an interview with Today, he explained that these emotions from Grande and Cynthia Erivo were coming from "a really genuine place." The actor added that the two had taken a deep "dive" into their characters while filming, which led to the duo bonding with each other over a "long and intense process." He continued, "I think they’re getting to talk about and getting to reflect on it while they’re still in the midst of it."

As per Slater, the two vocal power-houses joke about the situation behind the scenes. He said, "They’re both like, after a full day of junkets, 'Well, we cried 100 times again. Everyone must be getting so annoyed.'

