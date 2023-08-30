'Mocking my mental-health': Bachelorette star Josh Sieter is NOT DEAD, debunks death rumors after post claimed his passing

Josh Sieter was announced to have passed on Monday, as a post appeared on his official Instagram account claiming that the Bachelorette contestant had died. But now the reality star has come out himself to prove to his fans and the general public, that he's alive, well, and safe. Sieter had been part of The Bachelorette Season 11 but had gotten eliminated early into the season. Here's everything we know about the star's current situation.

Josh Sieter posts a video debunking death rumors

Seiter took to social media on Tuesday to assure fans that he is alive and well and that his account had been hacked. "Hey, guys," he said in the Instagram video,"as you can see, I'm alive and well. My account was hacked. For the past 24 hours, I've been trying desperately to get into it." The 36-year-old revealed that it was a horrible joke on someone's part, as they made a mockery out of his mental health. He explained, "Somebody was playing a cruel joke and mocking my mental illness and the struggles I've gone through with depression and suicide attempts." He promised he would search for the person who made the post and hacked his account, saying, "I'm sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post," he continued. "I just got back into my account. I am going to do all I can with my team to try to identify who was behind this but again, I apologize for the confusion. And I will update you guys as more facts come in. Thank you, guys."

About Josh Sieter

Seiter was on the 11th installment of the series which was the season of Kaitlyn Bristowe all the way back in 2015, but unfortunately, he was eliminated in the 1st week of the show airing. The 36-year-old has been open about his mental health struggles, including a suicide attempt in July 2021. Josh has used his social media platforms to discuss and fight against the stigma against mental health, including his battle against bipolar disorder, general anxiety disorder, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Meanwhile, as per the Out magazine, he came out as bisexual in 2023. Seiter works as a model and an adult movie actor and was reportedly engaged to an exotic male dancer.

