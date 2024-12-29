Model-Actress Dayle Haddon Passes Away At 76 From Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning At Marc Blucas’ Home
Dayle Haddon who's worked as an actress in the 70s, was found dead after succumbing to a suspected carbon monoxide leak by local police on December 27. Check out the deets!
Dayle Haddon who has starred in films like Spermula, Cyborg, and Substitute Teacher among others, died at 76 from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning. The gas leak took place in Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Marc Blucas’s home in Bucks County, Pennsylvania as reported by the Solebury Township Police Department.
On Friday, December 27, the