‘Model behaviors and model...': When Ryan Reynolds revealed why he spoke out about mental health, said 'sets other people free'

Ryan Reynolds, the charismatic actor with commendable performances, revealed his personal reasons for openly talking about mental health. In an interview with ET , he opens up about his enduring battle with anxiety and his reasons for discussing mental health. Reynolds further shared that these efforts are to become a positive role model for his daughters but also his belief in the power of shared experiences in fostering empathy among the general public, breaking down the stigma against mental health.

Ryan Reynolds on becoming a role model for his daughters

Reynolds explained that his decision to speak out about mental health was profoundly influenced by his role as a father. He recognizes that parenthood comes with responsibilities beyond providing material comfort. Reynolds shared, “Part of it is that I have three daughters at home and part of my job as a parent is to model behaviors and model what it's like to be sad and model what it's like to be anxious, or angry. That there's space for all these things."

The Deadpool star emphasized that this was not something he personally experienced while growing up, as the topic of mental health was seldom discussed in his household. “The home that I grew in, that wasn't modeled for me really. And that's not to say that my parents were neglectful, but they come from a different generation.," he shared.

Reflecting on his personal struggles, Reynolds noted that he aims to break the stigma around mental health as it is the feeling of loneliness that makes anybody’s fight with mental health difficult. The superstar added, “Part of that is to de-stigmatize things and create a conversation around. I know that when I felt at the absolute bottom it's usually been because I felt like I was alone in something I was feeling.”

ALSO READ: 'Ohhhhh, this isn't a hobby’: When Ryan Reynolds revealed his kids reaction after finding out that how famous ‘aunt’ Taylor Swift was

Ryan Reynolds on helping others with his experiences

Reynolds believes that sharing one's struggles with mental health is vital to destigmatizing these issues and encouraging open conversations. “So I think when people talk about it, I don't necessarily dwell on it or lament on it, but I think it's important to talk about it. And when you talk about it, it kind of sets other people free,” Reynolds shared.

Reynolds profoundly understands that speaking up can be liberating, not only for himself but also for others who can relate to his experiences. The actor added, “Other people feel like, 'Oh, he's feeling that and so am I.' And even though we might be in two completely different fields or we might have two completely different lives, it connects us in a way.”

Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds' decision to use his platform to normalize discussions about mental health is surely commendable. By sharing his own vulnerability, the superstar has surely aided many in their journeys to become self-independent.

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds is at it again as he reposts THIS hilarious drawing of Blake Lively; See her response