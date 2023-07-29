Model Lily claims alleged encounter with Kanye West: Details from the past surface

In a surprising twist of events, Australian model Lily has recently come forward with claims of an alleged encounter with Kanye West years before his relationship with Kim Kardashian. Speaking on The Will & Woody Show on KIIS FM, Lily revealed about the meeting Kanye’s while he was touring with Nas in Australia. The model shared intriguing details about the night they supposedly spent together in Melbourne.

Was Lily a pre-Kim Kardashian fling?

According to Lily's account, she met Kanye at a club while on a date with another man. However, the chemistry between her and the Chicago artist was undeniable, leading her to leave with him instead. Lily recalled that they ended up in his hotel room, where they got naked and eventually fell asleep together.

In a candid revelation, Lily spilled some intimate details about Kanye West, describing a certain attribute as long, skinny, [and] like a ruler. She compared it to the length of a school ruler and emphasized that it wasn't a particularly enjoyable experience. Lily shared the amusing story of how they ended up at the Park Hyatt together, with others going to their respective rooms, leaving Kanye and her to have a conversation on the bed.

Contrary to his reputation, Lily described Kanye as lovely and sweet during their encounter. She even reminisced about him serenading her acapella with Love Lockdown, making the moment unforgettable. While Kanye left her with a proposition to join him on tour in Australia, it appears that their interaction was a one-time event.

Life after Lily: Kanye's journey

Since the alleged encounter, Kanye West's life has undergone significant changes. From the extravagant proposal in 2013 to the lavish wedding in Florence, Italy, in 2014, Kim and Kanye's love story has been a media sensation. The couple's romance captured the attention of fans worldwide, leading to a family with four children. Now, they co-parent their four children after announcing their divorce in 2021. He is currently married to Bianca Censori, a near look alike of Kim.

While Lily's claims may be speculative, it highlights the intense fascination surrounding Kanye and how his name continues to draw attention. The artist himself may not respond to these rumors, but the Internet is buzzing with curiosity about his personal life

