Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley expecting second child with Jason Statham, shows off her baby bump

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley announced on Instagram on Thursday that she is expecting her second child with her actor fiancé Jason Statham. The couple already has a 4-year-old kid named Jack Oscar. "Taaa daahhh!! #round2," the 34-year-old model posted on Instagram, with a series of mirror selfies showing off various outfits and her baby bump.

Check out her post here:

According to PEOPLE, Statham, 54, and Huntington-Whiteley, 36, announced their engagement at the 2016 Golden Globes, when the model flashed her Neil Lane ring as they walked arm-in-arm on the red carpet. By that point, the couple had been together for roughly nine years. Jack, their son, was born on June 24, 2017. While they seldom share pictures of their family life, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress paid homage to Statham on Father's Day in June. She posted a picture and captioned it, "How to describe a love like this?! Happy Fathers Day @jasonstatham we love you."

The soon-to-be mother of two as per PEOPLE said in November 2019, "I think [Jack]'s the cutest thing in the world, and I want to scream it from the rooftops. Motherhood is just a wonderful journey of many ups and down, every day there is a new set of challenges and a new set of triumphs." Recently, during an Instagram Q&A, the model shared that they were "attempting potty training" with Jack and "would love to" add more kids to their family someday.

Interestingly, the model announced her first pregnancy on Instagram four years ago, but she chose a beach-bound picture of her bikini-clad baby bump that time.

ALSO READ: Jason Trawick DENIES secretly getting married to Britney Spears