Modern Family Actor Nolan Gould Recalls Thinking His Onscreen Sister And Co-Star Sarah Hyland Was Old

Modern Family actor Nolan Gould recalls his time on the sitcom and first impression of his co-stars, including his onscreen sister, Sarah Hyland. During his appearance on the Dinner’s On Me podcast with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the young actor opened up about feeling that Hyland was too old to play his sister, who at the time was 25 or 26 years old.

Gould went on to reveal that he bagged the hit show at the age of 10, and it took him a little bit of time to understand the dynamics of the show, while it had already become popular amongst the audience.

In talks with Ferguson, who played the role of Mitchell Prichett in the series, Nolan elaborated on his episode with Hyland as he recalled, "I'll never forget Sarah coming in one day and being like, 'Oh my God, I feel so old.’” He further stated, "She was like 24, 25, and she was like, 'I'm getting too old for this.' I didn't know what she was talking about. And I thought to myself, You are—because I was 16, and I was a jerk."

Meanwhile, the actor also reflected on the show, which got him fame in the industry. In conversation with the podcast host and the actor, Gould revealed that, being the youngest during the pilot of the show, he looked up to his senior co-stars and tried to learn multiple acting skills from each of them.

The actor went on to elaborate that even though he was unaware of what exactly was happening in his surroundings, it changed him in a massive way. Gould stated, "I don't think I really clocked what was happening until I was like 14 or 15. That's when I kind of became sentient, and I was like, Whoa! This just fundamentally changed me."

For his performance as Luke in Modern Family, Gould received multiple accolades throughout his time on the show. The sitcom won 22 Emmy Awards out of 85 nominations received over 11 seasons.

As for the cast members, the lead characters in the show were played by Ed O’Neill, Sofia Vergara, Ty Burell, Julie Bowens, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Modern Family ran from 2009 till 2020 on the ABC network.

