Modern Family alum Julie Bowen would happily break her dating hiatus for Harry Styles; Quips ‘Look at him!’

Julie Bowen recently made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with guest host Adam DeVine, and during her chat, opened up about her no-dating rule. While talking to DeVine, the 51-year-old Modern Family alum said she’s "very single" right now. Bowen added, "I did go on some dates and this guy was like 'You have to come to my house because I have a dog.' And I was like, 'I'm getting a dog, that's the trick.' Now it's on my terms."

As she went on, Bowen admitted that there is one actor/singer she’d break her no-dating rule for and that Harry Styles! When DeVine quizzed Bowen on the subject saying: "Word on the street is that you have a little bit of a crush, girl," Bowen responded: "You're asking me if I'd come out of [dating] retirement for Harry Styles?" “Oh, hell yeah. Him? Look at him!" She added.

Explaining what she likes about Styles, Bowen said: "He's got that same energy that Twitch does where they're so gorgeous and sexy, but there's so much joy that you don't feel dirty about what's happening in your pants. He's just bringing the joy and the light and the Watermelon Sugar. You just feel good about the whole experience."

If you didn't know, Styles in real life has been dating Olivia Wilde. After meeting on the sets of their film Don’t Worry Darling, the duo has been dating since the beginning of 2020. Back in December 2021, Wilde told Vogue: “It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you.”

