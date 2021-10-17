Modern Family alum ​Sarah Hyland celebrates 4 year anniversary with fiance Wells Adams

Modern Family alum ​Sarah Hyland recently marked a very important day! The 30-year-old actress recently celebrated her 4 year anniversary with fiance Wells Adams. Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote: “Four years of love, travel, laughter, and trust. You’re my world and beyond. One day we’ll get married… and I CAN NOT WAIT for that day.” Sarah also posted multiple cute selfies of herself and her Bachelor Nation alum fiance, 37.

“But for now… posing with canned seltzers is more than enough. I’m so grateful to be able to call you my life partner and best friend. I love you +1 anything you say @wellsadams I am the luckiest *cue Ben Folds*” Sarah concluded her sweet post.

For the unversed, Sarah and Wells first started dating in 2017 and got engaged in July 2019. The duo was planning on getting married back in 2020 but had to postpone their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Back in 2020, Sarah made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed how she and Wells celebrated their cancelled wedding day amid the pandemic. “We were going to get married 08-08-2020…what are you gonna do?” she said, before explaining what they did. We went to a winery. We went with all of our friends. All of us got tested – our best man, maid of honor…we took fake wedding photos for fun!” She told Ellen. Sarah also wrote on Instagram: “A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today. Instead… we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams”

