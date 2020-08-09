Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland’s recent post about her postponed wedding to Wells Adams will crack you up

Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland and The Bachelor family’s Wells Adams celebrated what would’ve been their wedding day today with a hilarious series of pictures on Instagram. Instead of getting married the couple drank wine and took pictures. See Sarah’s post below.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and The Bachelor family’s Wells Adams are celebrating what would have been their original wedding date. The 29-year-old Modern Family actress took to Instagram yesterday to reveal that today would have been their wedding. However, due to the pandemic, the couple had to postpone their wedding, but that doesn’t mean that they’re not going to celebrate! “A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today. Instead… we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back @wellsadams” Sarah wrote while she and the 36-year-old Bachelor Nation alum hung out in a vineyard.

If you missed it, Sarah and Wells recently opened up about how the coronavirus pandemic had affected their plans to tie the knot during their appearance on Monday's episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever. "No plans as of right now. We've put all planning on hold," Hyland explained to Chris Harrison. "All of my family is mostly on the East Coast, so for them to fly out. And of course with my health risks, we want to be as safe as possible," she added.

Hyland, who has been open about her struggles with kidney dysplasia, is immunocompromised and at a higher risk for contracting the coronavirus. The Modern Family actress got engaged to Adams in July 2019, after the pair started dating in 2017.

