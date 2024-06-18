Modern Family Cast Reunites; Feels Sad Since This Member Has Been Left Out Of The Group Chat

The beloved stars of the ABC sitcom Modern Family reunited in a gathering, bringing joy to fans as they revisited the familiar Dunphy household. Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson reprised their memorable roles as Phil Dunphy, Claire Dunphy, Cam Tucker, and Mitchell Pritchett in a new WhatsApp commercial, as per a report from PEOPLE. This special reunion aimed to bridge America's digital messaging divide by depicting the characters navigating modern communication challenges with humor and familiarity.

A cute photo sparks discord

The commercial begins with Phil, Claire, and Cam reacting to a cute photo sent by Hayley (Sarah Hyland) to their family group chat. As Mitchell (Ferguson) enters the room and requests to see the photograph, tensions rise as he realizes he has been left out of the group chat. "You started a family chat without me?" Mitchell questions, adding humor with his signature line, "Shame!"

Cam (Stonestreet) quickly reassures Mitchell, explaining that the omission was due to Mitchell's new phone. Claire (Bowen) elaborates on the problems they encountered with their previous messaging, such as blurry photos and ambiguous likes. The interaction takes a comedic turn when a painter overhears and suggests they switch to WhatsApp.

The Modern Family and nostalgia

As the commercial moves to the Pritchett-Tucker home, Mitchell and Cam scroll through their phones before bed, reacting to Claire's fun selfies in the new WhatsApp chat. Mitchell candidly admits to feeling left out. "This is fun," Mitchell comments, "I still can't believe you cut me out!" Cam reassures him as they share a very strong bond. "Well, we may have cut you from here," pointing to the phone. "Never from here," he says, touching his heart.

Advertisement

Modern Family, which ran for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020, captivated viewers with the story of three diverse families within a larger unit. In addition to Burrell, Bowen, Stonestreet, Ferguson, and Hyland, the show featured Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Ed O'Neill, Nolan Gould, and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons in key roles.

The reunion not only delighted fans but also revealed the show's enduring popularity and influence on television culture. Modern Family is a timeless favorite, with its humor, warmth, and relatable family dynamics that linger with viewers long after the show's finale.

ALSO READ: Glen Powell Shows Some Love For His Dad On Father's Day; Calls Him The 'Best Man' He Knows