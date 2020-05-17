  1. Home
Modern Family fame Fred Willard passes away aged 86; Jimmy Kimmel, Patricia Heaton mourn his death

Fred Willard who is known for his roles in Modern Family and Everybody Loves Raymond, has passed away aged 86. Read on for further details.
33376 reads Mumbai
Noted comedian-actor Fred Willard who won hearts with his stellar performances in multiple movies and TV shows, has passed away aged 86. This news has been confirmed by Willard’s daughter through a statement that was released on Saturday. However, the cause of his death is not known yet. The late actor had been a four-time nominee at the Emmy Awards for his roles in Modern Family, Everybody Loves Raymond, The Bold and The Beautiful and What’s Hot, What’s Not.

As soon as the news of Willard’s death spread on social media, numerous celebs and close associates of the actor have expressed their shock and mourned his sudden demise. Popular TV-show host Jimmy Kimmel has mentioned in his tweet that the late actor was the funniest of a man at age 86. Willard’s former co-star from Everybody Loves Raymond, Patricia Heaton has said that Fred was a master of his craft. Apart from them, other celebs like Steve Carell, Jamie Lee Curtis, Josh Gad, and others have also expressed grief on social media.

Check out their reactions below:

Fred Willard was born on 19th September 1939. His wife, Mary Willard passed away two years back in 2018. His last appearance would be the American comedy web series titled Space Force that also features Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, John Malkovich, and Diana Silvers in the lead roles. It is all set to be released in a popular streaming platform on May 29, 2020. Sadly, this will be the last time fans will be able to see him on a show.

