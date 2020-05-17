Modern Family fame Fred Willard passes away aged 86; Jimmy Kimmel, Patricia Heaton mourn his death

Fred Willard who is known for his roles in Modern Family and Everybody Loves Raymond, has passed away aged 86. Read on for further details.

Noted comedian-actor Fred Willard who won hearts with his stellar performances in multiple movies and TV shows, has passed away aged 86. This news has been confirmed by Willard’s daughter through a statement that was released on Saturday. However, the cause of his death is not known yet. The late actor had been a four-time nominee at the Emmy Awards for his roles in Modern Family, Everybody Loves Raymond, The Bold and The Beautiful and What’s Hot, What’s Not.

As soon as the news of Willard’s death spread on social media, numerous celebs and close associates of the actor have expressed their shock and mourned his sudden demise. Popular TV-show host Jimmy Kimmel has mentioned in his tweet that the late actor was the funniest of a man at age 86. Willard’s former co-star from Everybody Loves Raymond, Patricia Heaton has said that Fred was a master of his craft. Apart from them, other celebs like Steve Carell, Jamie Lee Curtis, Josh Gad, and others have also expressed grief on social media.

Check out their reactions below:

I am sad to say goodbye to Fred Willard, who was still the funniest of men at age 86. Here's what turned out to be our last moment on-air together… pic.twitter.com/inDZVtls6v — Jimmy Kimmel (jimmykimmel) May 16, 2020

Fred Willard was the funniest person that I've ever worked with. He was a sweet, wonderful man. — Steve Carell (SteveCarell) May 16, 2020

How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts. He is with his missed Mary now. Thanks for the deep belly laughs Mr. Willard. Best in Show (7/11) Movie CLIP - Judging the Hounds (2000) HD https://t.co/wPrbk9VjWI via YouTube — Jamie Lee Curtis (jamieleecurtis) May 16, 2020

Fred Willard was born on 19th September 1939. His wife, Mary Willard passed away two years back in 2018. His last appearance would be the American comedy web series titled Space Force that also features Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, John Malkovich, and Diana Silvers in the lead roles. It is all set to be released in a popular streaming platform on May 29, 2020. Sadly, this will be the last time fans will be able to see him on a show.

