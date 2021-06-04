Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara gets asked about her favourite body part; Her reaction will leave you in SPLITS

Ellen DeGeneres recently hosted Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara on her chat show and asked her about her favourite body part! Scroll down to see what she said.

Modern Family alum Sofia Vergara recently made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show! During her appearance, the 48-year-old America’s Got Talent judge participated in a game called “Burning Questions” with Ellen, where Sofia was asked rapid questions like to list her favourite foods and her best quality etc.

So while playing the tricky game, Ellen asked, “What body part are you most proud of?” “I mean, please, Ellen,” Sofia quipped back. Ellen and the audience all erupted in laughter, with Ellen saying, “Oh my God, I love you.” “Do I really have to say?” Sofia asked, before jokingly adding, “I’ve opened doors!”

If you missed it, back in March, Sofia’s husband Joe Manganiello appeared on the show and opened up about the sweet surprise he planned for the actress on their anniversary. “Well, she surprised me,” Joe revealed. “She put together a picnic outdoors, so we went outdoors, she put together these great picnic baskets, gourmet picnic baskets. I showed up with a blue mohawk!” he laughed. “Sorry for ruining our anniversary!” “I got her — so, our courtship was in New Orleans. She was shooting a movie there with Reese Witherspoon and I was on a press tour. I took out a block of like 40 hours, I flew into New Orleans, said I’m taking you on a date, set up this elaborate date through New Orleans, and then flew back out,” Joe said. “Came back two weeks later and we got to spend the time.”

Also Read: Modern Family wraps up after epic 11 year run, Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland & stars bid emotional goodbye

Share your comment ×