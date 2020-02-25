Modern Family star Ariel Winter SLAMMED for her revealing outfit; Sarah Hyland lashes out at trolls

The Modern Family wrap party took place recently. Sarah Hyland took to Instagram to share photos with her on-screen sister Ariel Winter. The latter's ensemble invited trolls and Sarah put them in place.

Sarah Hyland has Ariel Winter's back, be it on-screen or off-screen. The two stars have been working together on Modern Family for several seasons now. It is obvious that the on-screen sisters were going to make some memories at the Modern Family's wrap party. The two actresses slipped into their best outfits and posed for the cameras at the party. Sarah chose to slip into a gorgeous black body-hugging, midi dress with spaghetti straps. Whereas, Ariel chose a raunchy black mini dress with sheer cut out on the waist and skirt.

While several fans loved the duo's ensembles, there were a few online trolls who shammed Ariel for her daring outfit. Nasty remarks about her outfit filled the comments section. "riel is beautiful but that outfit is more for a strip club or surprise for the boyfriend. Come on girl," read a comment. "I am not surprised Ariel winter is wearing something like that!" added another user. "Why is that girl always in her underwear," another comment read.

These comments were not welcomed by Sarah. The actress took to the comments section and lashed out at the trolls. “Everyone that is making a negative comment about my sister can back the f*** up because I WILL NOT tolerate it,” she added. When a fan wrote, "What’s up with Ariel Winter’s outfit tho [sic],” Sarah replied, “You [mean] that she’s [fire emoji] ?? I KNOW.”

Sarah's fiance Wells Adams also sided his lady love when he commented, "You ladies both look (fire emoji)!!!"

