Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson reflects on sharing a Hot Tub with David Beckham: I was very excited

Jesse Tyler Ferguson recently ended up in a hot tub with David Beckham and Courteney Cox, and during his latest appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show, he revealed the back story. He said he ran into David and his wife Victoria Beckham outside of a SoulCycle class. He revealed the couple told him they were huge fans of Jesse’s show, Modern Family. He then invited the couple to the sets. “I was like, ‘Well if you ever want to come visit the set, take my number,” re recalled.

Later the same day when Jesse was texting with Victoria, she said she would like to visit the set with her husband the next day and that’s how he ended up hosting the couple. And while they were on the set, Jesse ended up sharing a hot tub with David. “The Beckhams are here! Have you heard the Beckhams are here?!’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, they’re my guests. So I was already kind of comfortable around David in the hot tub,” he said in the show.

During the interaction, the actor also spoke about singing with Taylor Swift during her surprise performance at an event. The actor, who married lawyer Justin Mikita in 2013, is will embrace fatherhood soon. Speaking about starting this new chapter in his life he said, “It’s trickier with a gay couple because you can’t just try. You have to like to really try. It’s a process and we’ve been in the process for like a year and a half," he said.

