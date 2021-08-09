Modern Family star Julie Bowen RESCUES fainting hiker at a national park in Utah

Modern Family’s Julie Bowen has reportedly helped a fainting woman during one of their hikes at Arches National Park in Utah. As per ABC 7 New York, via ET Online, the actor, 51, and her sister have heroically helped the woman from New Jersey, who later updated on what went on during the entire time in a series of Facebook posts.

According to the rescued woman, Minnie John, while on the journey to complete the trek, she started feeling ‘light-hearted’, and ‘could not go any further.’ While she took some rest, she encouraged her family to complete the trek soon. However, while resting on a rock, she heard ‘someone with a familiar voice’ asking her questions while assuring her that she would be fine. However, sometime later, John understood that the mystery woman was Julie Bowen from Modern Family and her sister Annie who also happens to be a doctor.

“The face looked so familiar again and I asked her again if I knew her or was she famous and the doctor [Bowen’s sister Annie] said yes. As my eyes started to focus more, she smiled and took her hair tie off and shook her hair for me to figure out,” John wrote in one of her Facebook posts about the incident. Later, the woman said, that Julie’s sister Annie told her that, Julie was from Modern Family. John also recalled having complimented Julie after she felt alright.

After feeling better, John said the two sisters explained how their guide witnessed her falling forward. John also clicked pictures with Bowen and her sister once they introduced each other well. However, the woman also said that the two sisters were ‘caring’ and ‘loving’ to have stopped that way and helped her. “They gave me electrolytes, medicines, and pretzels with peanut butter,” John wrote.

