Modern Family wraps up after epic 11 year run, Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland & stars bid emotional goodbye
After a historic run of 11 long years, Modern Family came to an end this weekend. The cast came together to celebrate the final day of filming on Saturday and took to social media to bid goodbye to their sitcom which has garnered a huge fan following in the past so many years. Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sarah Hyland and other stars of the ABC sitcom took to Instagram to share photos and videos from their last day of filming on set.
It was not just a whole lot of emotions and tearing up, but the stars also got super nostalgic reflecting on their 11-year journey. "Adios stage5 ! Modern Family 11 years!!!," wrote Sofia as she shared a drone-shot video of the entire cast saying goodbye. Sarah posed next vanity van name plate 'Haley' and wrote, "11 years. 250 episodes. 1 Modern Family."
Sofia also shared an adorable video which showed the cast hugging each other and the actress tearing up as they all sing 'Time of your life'. He caption read, "What a day!! Saying goodbye to our Modern Family." In another on set picture, the caption read, "I will never forget this set, this people ,there where only good times. Thank you Moden Family Thank you Gloria Pritchett." Jesse Tyler shared bid goodbye by posting a picture himself against the 'Modern Wardrobe' sign and captioned it, "the last day with my number one lady. #ModernFamily."
Check out all the videos and photos from the cast of Modern Family:
Yesterday was one for the record books. The show I have called my second home for the last 11 years filmed it’s final scenes last night. The minute our 1st A.D.s called series wrap on everyone we burst into applause, then tears. We celebrated filming 250 episodes the only way we knew how- together! So much love was felt on stage 5. So grateful to have worked with this amazing cast & crew! I love you all so much!!
Add new comment