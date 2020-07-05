Modern Family's Ariel Winter channels Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen with a wild hair transformation

Modern Family star Ariel Winter took inspiration from Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen and swapped her strawberry blonde hair for a blonder hue.

Modern Family star Ariel Winter is sprucing up her quarantine with new hair colour. The 22-year-old took inspiration from Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen and surprised fans by trading her gorgeous strawberry blonde locks for a Barbie blonde hue. The actress took to Instagram to share a gallery of photos highlighting her new look, from her home in LA. She even kept the Game of Thrones theme going with her caption, writing "Winter Is Coming!!!!!!!!!!!"

While the comments about her change in hair color were positive, Winter has been troubled for years by negative comments about her body. She would address these comments earlier but now has made a significant effort to shake them off. "I feel like that [pain] never goes away. People are like, ‘How do you get that to go away? It doesn’t bother you at all anymore.’ Again, that’s missing the point. What I’ve said is, I’ve learned to deal with it more," she told Teen Vogue. "It’s a journey of being confident enough to look at that and evaluate my opinion of myself, which I’m not fully at yet. I’m still working there," she added.

Before the coronavirus pandemic struck, Winter celebrated the end of the hit Modern Family series which aired its series finale on April 8. The nerdy middle child Alex Dunphy played by Winter, has received four consecutive Screen Actors Guild Awards from 2011 to 2014. She was seen in a more serious role in October 2019, when she appeared in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Darkest Journey Home.

Share your comment ×