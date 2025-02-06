Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet Hilariously Compares Chappell Roan's Grammys Costume to His Clown Persona Fizbo

Eric Stonestreet couldn't help but see a little bit of himself in the rodeo-clown background dancers during Chappell Roan's high-energy performance of Pink Pony Club at the Grammys 2025.

The 53-year-old Modern Family star took to Instagram almost immediately after Roan's performance of Pink Pony Club where he joked about the rodeo clown-themed background dancers, who bore a close resemblance to his iconic character. Stonestreet, in full Fizbo makeup, joked that he was part of the act, "way, way back… off the stage… at home."

The clown makeup, he said, was perfect and had the stamp of approval from Fizbo. Roan, appearing at the Grammys for the first time on February 2, performed her breakout hit with a rodeo queen aesthetic and an ensemble of dancing clowns.

The troupe included Taylor Swift's Eras Tour dancer Kam Saunders, who posted a backstage selfie and confirmed his involvement. He said he removed the makeup immediately in case it had some adverse effect on his skin.

Stonestreet captioned his post, "Lotta people asking. Yes, Fizbo WAS in @chappellroan’s Grammy performance of Pink Pony Club."

He jokingly added, "I was in the way way way way back. Off the stage. At home. In my chair. But the make up was most definitely on point and Fizbo approved!"

The night proved to be monumental for Roan as she went ahead to win the Best New Artist award. When she was finally called to go on stage and received her prize, Roan used the moment to speak for fair wages and healthcare for new musicians, who, when they lose the support of a label, sink into financial misery.

"I told myself, if I ever won a Grammy and I got to stand up here in front of the most powerful people in music, I would demand that labels in the industry profiting millions of dollars off of artists would offer a livable wage and healthcare, especially to developing artists," the Good Luck, Babe! singer said earning a huge round of standing ovation from the visibly emotional audience.

In her iconic closing remarks, Roan directly addressed the record labels: "Labels, we got you, but do you got us?"

Chappell Roan took home the best new artist crown, beating Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone, Doechii, Khruangbin, RAYE, Shaboozey, and Teddy Swims.