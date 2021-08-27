Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet shares a hilarious post for netizens who think he's 'too old' to get engaged

Modern Family’s beloved Cameron Tucker, aka Eric Stonestreet has taken a strong stand against age shaming in the most hilarious way ever. The actor, 49, has recently re-posted his engagement pictures with fiance Lindsay Schweitzer by editing her appearance to make her look a little older by adding wrinkles to her face, which left fans in splits.

Since then, netizens have been going wild in the comment section, while appreciating and supporting Stonestreet’s fiance Lindsay Schweitzer for allowing Stonestreet to edit her appearance! Captioning the post as, “Apparently a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49 year old man, to be engaged to my almost 42 year old fiancé. Look, she can’t help that she looks so great at 42 and I can’t help that I apparently look like her grandad so, I fixed it for everyone,” Stonestreet poked fun at the netizens who were previously trolling him for marrying a younger person.

Take a look at Stonestreet’s post:

In the comment section, Modern Family stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ariel Winter have been having their own fun while Stonestreet tackles trolls. Ferguson, who played Mitchell Pritchett in the popular television show, who also happened to be Stonestreet’s husband in the show, compared two other characters of the show with Eric and his fiance. “I assume these are the same people who love Jay & Gloria’s relationship…Which is where YOU got the idea of having a younger spouse, right?” said Ferguson, while also making sure to ‘heart’ react to the post.

Previously, Stonestreet had announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer, with a wholesome post on Instagram. Taking to the app, Stonestreet and Schweitzer posed flaunting the latter’s engagement ring. “She said, ‘She’d have her people call my people,’” penned Stonestreet, alongside the pictures.

ALSO READ: Eric Stonestreet gets engaged to girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer; Ariel Winter, Gwyneth Paltrow & more REACT