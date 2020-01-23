Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson reveals he is expecting his first child with husband Justin Mikita

The actor who stars in the popular sitcom as Mitchell Pritchett dropped a huge piece of news on Wednesday when he appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is truly defining what a Modern Family is. The actor who stars in the popular sitcom as Mitchell Pritchett dropped a huge piece of news on Wednesday when he appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Ferguson revealed that he will soon be expecting his first child with husband Justin Mikita. The 'Modern Family' actor was naturally ecstatic while announcing the same and sent the audiences as well as James Corden into a tizzy as he shared the big news. It all came up when Corden quizzed Jesse about turning 40.

The talk show host asked, "Was turning 40 a big deal for you, just psychologically?" To this, the actor replied, "Yeah. You know what it is? It's like you said, it's when you finally become an adult, I feel. Like I need to start getting serious about things." He then went on to drop the bombshell news.

Jesse joked and said, "This is something I haven't even mentioned to anyone, if we can keep it between the three of us and you all, but I'm actually expecting a baby in July with my husband! But shhh, don't tell anyone. Let's just keep it between us." While that took a few seconds for everyone to process, an excited Corden asked, "Oh, my god! Do you know what you're having? A boy? A girl?"

Jesse adorably replied, "A human." Here's wishing Jesse and Justin a hearty congratulations.

Read More