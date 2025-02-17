Modern Family's Rico Rodriguez Gets A Man-ny Makeover with SHOCKING Appearance at Cobra Kai Premiere; Check Out

Rico Rodriguez never fails to amaze his followers. After being loved in the highly acclaimed sitcom Modern Family, the star was recently seen having a fresh look while being present for the premiere of Cobra Kai.

Rico Rodriguez was present for the premiere that was held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. While the event was being held at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles, other stars who joined in were Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Courtney Ehnggeler, Xolo Mardiduena, and a few others.

The night that brought along so many big names in the industry was surely a great one, where Rico Rodriguez turned a lot of heads.

As per reports, the actor from Modern Family was invited to be a part of the event alongside the stars of Cobra Kai. He was seen stepping out in public with his sister Rani Rodriguez.

A few reports suggest that the actor was completely unrecognizable in his brand-new look, leaving a lot of fans bewildered.

Talking about his looks, the actor was seen sporting long, curly hair along with a beard. Moreover, this made him look completely different than how fans had previously seen him onscreen in the family comedy show.

Coming to the outfit that Rico Rodriguez had worn, it was a black t-shirt and jeans along with a denim jacket. Rodriguez had even worn a simple chain around his neck, completing his look.

For those who do not know, Rico Rodriguez made an appearance in the final season premiere of the aforementioned action drama series.

The young and bright name was part of Modern Family since it first premiered back in 2009. He played the character of Manny Delgado, who happens to be the son of Gloria, played by Sofia Vergara.

He was enjoyed on screen as an outgoing kid with a brilliant sense of humor.