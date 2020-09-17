  1. Home
Mohamed Hadid pens an emotional letter to Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's daughter; Fans convinced baby ZiGi is here

Gigi Hadid was due to deliver in September. Given Mohamed Hadid and Bella Hadid's latest posts, it seems like that the model and Zayn Malik have welcomed their baby.
Hadid family's latest Instagram posts hint Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid might have welcomed their daughterHadid family's latest Instagram posts hint Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid might have welcomed their daughter
A day after Bella Hadid set off alarms that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik might have welcomed their baby girl, the model's father has fuelled the speculation with his latest Instagram post. Mohamed Hadid took to Instagram and poured his heart in a handwritten letter addressing his granddaughter. In the now-deleted post, papa Hadid began by expressing that his heart is as happy as it could be while he wishes the sun and moon for the little munchkin. "I’ll do anything, anything for you my dear," he wrote in the letter. 

Seemingly confirming that Gigi has gone into labour, he said, "When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away." He said that he teared up because he knew that the little angle would always have his heart. While Gigi and Bella's father deleted the post, fans shared screenshots of the letter and post to share it on Twitter. Check it out below: 

The handwritten note comes a day after Bella hinted that she is officially an aunt. The model shared a photo of her burger "bun" while Gigi flaunted her baby bump and caused a social media meltdown with the caption. She wrote, "i love you both so freaking much -can’tstopcrying," tagging Gigi and Zayn. The emotions led to fans believe that baby ZiGi has arrived. 

It was previously confirmed that Gigi was due in September. Ahead of her delivery, the supermodel made her way back to New York, hinting that she was going to deliver in the Big Apple. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

