Molly Shannon joined Jonas brothers on SNL to reprise her most iconic character

SNL superstar, Molly Shannon, has finally returned to the show after more than two decades. The talented comedian appeared on SNL for a hosting gig on April 8 and stunned fans as she was joined by the Jonas Brothers.

The Jonas Brothers served as the musical guests on Saturday Night Live, which was hosted by the “A Good Person” actress for the second time this past weekend. The Jonas Brothers – composed of Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas – twinned with Shannon O'Malley as they entered the stage wearing bright red clothes that matched those that the 58-year-old was wearing. After adjusting their outfits, she playfully tells the singers, "You're looking good, boys. Now put some bonus in your Jonas," and then she begins to choreograph them.

In a scene from the show aired on April 8, Sally was featured as the new dance choreographer for the Jonas Brothers, who were going to start a Vegas residency. The Jonas brothers then show up wearing matching red pants and perform Sally's popular moves. The character, Shannon O’Malley, made its first debut on the show in 1999 with a sketch and became the most memorable one.

One fan commented "This is the best thing I have ever seen. I love you so dearly, Molly Shannon <3." A second person wrote, "Yeeees!!!!! Comedic genius #SallyOMally is back!!, Another commented, "The BEST most hysterical scene ever!" A fourth person commented, "NO JUMP Sally's still 50 and still got it!" Another wrote, "This was hilarious. Great night Molly, Jonas bros, and everyone at SNL. YOU ALL ROCK."

