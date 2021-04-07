Mom alum Allison Janney gets candid about why she never had kids; REVEALS that she’s ‘virtually dating’

In a recent chat with Drew Barrymore, Mom alum Allison Janney recently opened up about her decision to not have kids, dating and much more. Scroll down to see what she said.

Oscar-winner Allison Janney recently reflected on her past choices and how she’s loving her life just the way it is. During a new interview with Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 61-year-old one-time seven-time Emmy winner opened up about not getting married or having kids, saying that she doesn’t have any regrets about it. "I think if I would have found the right guy at the right time who wanted to have kids, I probably would have with the right partner because I wasn’t ever really confident that I wanted to have kids," Janney explained. "I would rather regret not having kids than have kids and regret that. I’m OK with it."

Janney -- who has had several serious relationships throughout her life and was engaged to actor Richard Jenik before their 2006 breakup -- said she's still discovering who she is and what she wants. "I really am this time in my life getting to know who I am and what I want. I’d love to eventually find someone to share my life with but if it doesn’t happen, I’ll be just fine," the 61-year-old actress said. "Right now, I’m just virtually dating," she quipped. "My latest crush is Rip on Yellowstone."

While chatting with Barrymore, Janney also opened up about the freedom she feels from letting her hair go grey. "I cannot tell you how amazing it is to feel free. Free from hair color and hair extensions and hair tape and blah blah blah. To be able to run my hands through my hair and hopefully sometime a man will be able to run his hands through my hair and just appreciate it. It’s heaven," she shared. "I am enjoying this new chapter in my hairdo world."

