Mom alum Allison Janney has ‘been told’ to not reveal why show ended? Says they had a good run with 8 seasons

Mom alum Allison Janney recently opened up about the ending of the show, why she thinks the show ended, and the legacy it leaves behind. Ahead of the series finale of her show with Anna Faris, in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the 61-year-old actress looked back at the past 8 seasons of the series.

When asked about why she thinks the show is ending, she said: “It was a shock [about the cancellation]. I have my own theories, but I’ve been told not to express them. But listen, eight years is a great long run for a show.” Previously, Allison thought this was the main reason for the show ending.

On the importance of showing addiction on television: “You know, it’s one thing to be part of a show that entertains, which in and of itself is a wonderful thing. But to also have an impact on people who are in recovery, or people who have loved ones or family members who are going through it, to make recovery a more approachable option.”

On why she’s afraid of what’s next: “I hate change. It makes me … I get afraid – I always have – to let something go and not know what’s next. I think the biggest thing I need to learn how to say is no.” Mom has proven to be a critical success for CBS during its run. The show has been nominated for 10 Emmy awards in total, with Janney winning two for best-supporting actress in a comedy in 2014 and 2015.

