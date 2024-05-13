Mom Of Two Paris Hilton Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day; Shares Heartfelt Video On Instagram

Paris Hilton is in baby heaven this Mother’s Day!

The model-actress celebrated her first Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 12, and shared an adorable video compilation of her kids. Hilton is mom to son Phoenix Barron (16 months) and daughter London Marilyn (5 months), with husband Carter Reum.

Paris Hilton’s joyful mother’s day

Being a mother of two on the first Mother’s Day is a double whammy for sure! The video played to her song with Sia called Fame Won't Love You and included several unseen moments of her kids playing with each other, playing with their pet dogs, and presumably some of their ‘firsts.’

Hilton captioned the post, “My first Mother’s Day as a mom of two! My heart is so full today. Use #FameWontLoveYou in your Mother’s Day posts so I can see all of your beautiful families.”

Being a mother has always been a dream for Hilton

The multi-hyphenated media personality who welcomed both her kids through surrogacy spoke to People’s Magazine after her son’s birth. "It's always been my dream to be a mother," she told the outlet. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Hilton added that she and her partner are “so excited” to start their family. “Our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy." She also revealed the most surprising part of motherhood was the ability to love someone endlessly. “It's just how much love I could have for someone,” she said.

The Nothing In This World singer said she knew what love felt like with her husband, but having kids was another ball game. In February 2023, she talked about her secret pregnancy on her podcast I Am Paris. “Not even my mom, my sisters, my best friend knew until he was over a week old,” she revealed.

Hilton explained that she wanted the experience to feel personal between her and Carter as she claims that she never really had anything that was just hers.