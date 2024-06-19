Mom-To-Be Ashley Tisdale Opens Up On ‘Horrible’ Nighttime Symptoms As She’s Expecting Second Child

Ashley Tisdale got candid about the “horrible” nighttime symptoms that pregnant women usually experience and took a dig at men who crib about their sleep. The High School Musical alum was moved by the heartwarming response to her story from several women and felt “less alone” in the process!

Ashley Tisdale shares her horrible pregnancy symptoms

On Tuesday, June 18, the mom-to-be took to her Instagram story to give an insight into her second pregnancy. She talked about problems that pregnant women face while sleeping at night, from “horrible acid reflux” to “congestion.” Meanwhile, the baby is “jumping and dancing” in the womb, making it impossible for the mother to sleep or even move their body from left to right.

She also mocked men who simply complain about their sleep. "Men: I have to sleep in the guest room your snoring is keeping me up at night," she wrote. Apparently, every pregnant woman could relate to Tisdale’s story and chimed in with words of support and silly anecdotes.

One woman wrote, "I feel seen," while another wrote, “Exact conversation I’ve had with my husband."

"My man recorded my snoring to show me how bad it was like yeah okay sorry, I grew an organ today, and I’m exhausted," another user joked. The Phineas and Ferb actress shared some responses to her story and thanked them for making her feel less alone. “Love you mommas,” she concluded.

Tisdale is expecting her second child with husband Christopher French. The couple welcomed their daughter Jupiter Iris French in March 2021.

Tisdale celebrated Father’s Day with a sweet tribute to husband

The singer-actress took to social media to wish Christopher “the best dad” on Father’s Day. She shared several adorable snaps of him with their 3-year-old daughter and wrote, “You truly are the most patient man with all these ladies in your life! We love you so so much.”

Earlier this month, Tisdale took her daughter to the recording of Phineas and Ferb and shared inside videos of Jupiter wearing headphones, repeating her mom’s words and singing.

"Even though Jupiter doesn’t watch Phineas and Ferb yet I think she had fun coming to work with mom and seeing how it’s done,” she captioned the post.