Mom-To-Be Hailey Bieber Flaunts Her Baby Bump, Shares Cute ‘Working Hard’ Mirror Selfie

Actress, model, and businesswoman Hailey Bieber, who is expecting her first child with her husband Justin Bieber, seems to be enjoying her pregnancy in style. Recently, her skincare brand, Rhode Beauty, posted a carousel of pictures on their Instagram handle, featuring multiple photos of their founder. In a mirror selfie, Bieber is seen showing her baby bump.

“Itty bitty bits of May,” the company captioned the carousel, adding, “P.S. we’ve been working hard on some new things for you that are coming very soon.” While Justin and Hailey's relationship had hit a rough patch previously, it seems all is well for the couple as they are excited to start their parenthood chapter soon. Meanwhile, the model's brand, Rhode Beauty, has been thriving. Its success has catapulted Hailey into entrepreneurship and even landed her a spot on Forbes' annual 30 Under 30 list.

Hailey and Justin Bieber's pregnancy announcement

The couple announced in May 2024 that Hailey and Justin Bieber were expecting, with a representative confirming to PEOPLE that the model was just over six months pregnant. In a clip from their vow renewal on Instagram, the Rhode founder sported a lacy white dress over her growing baby bump. The couple tied the knot in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged, and exchanged vows in front of family and friends in South Carolina.

Everyone in the couple's family seems to be excited and happy with Hailey's pregnancy, including her uncle Billy Baldwin. In an old chat with PEOPLE, Billy Baldwin expressed his deep appreciation for the responsibility that comes with parenting and said he is excited for the couple.

Details about Hailey Bieber's beauty brand Rhode Beauty

The influence of celebrity-founded businesses has polarised opinions within the beauty industry. The global beauty market generates nearly $500 billion in sales, from Rare Beauty to Fenty Beauty to now Rhode. Ever since Hailey Bieber's beauty brand Rhode made its debut in the UK in 2023, people have been obsessed with the glass skin or Dewey look. Moreover, the Rhode Lip products are also some super fast-selling products.

In May 2023, Rhode announced that the line would begin shipping to five European countries: the UK, Germany, France, and Spain. To celebrate it, Rhode hosted one launch party in London and one in Paris. While the brand has had its fair share of criticism, it still stands as one of the fastest-growing brands in the beauty space.

