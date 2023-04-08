Mom-to-be Jessie J flaunts her baby bump, says ‘want to remember this feeling forever’

There is no blissful feeling than being a mother and feeling the warmth of new life growing inside you, which is clearly visible on Jessie J’s face. The Bang Bang singer seems to be embracing every part of her pregnancy presently. She puts every part of her journey on her Instagram, where she often talks about how she wants to remember them feelings forever.

Jessie J’s pregnancy timeline

The Price Tag singer uploaded a video on January 6 that included shots of her expanding baby belly, a scan, and a positive pregnancy test. She wrote, "I am so happy and terrified to finally share this," as the Instagram description.

Jessie previously disclosed that she had experienced a miscarriage in November 2021.

"I chose to become a parent on my own. Because life is short and it's everything I've ever desired, she stated on Instagram. Being pregnant was a miracle in and of itself. It was a memorable experience that I know I will have again. The sadness is so overpowering that I'm still in disbelief. But I am confident in my strength and my ability to get through. Jessie wrote a poignant statement on loss nine months later, stating that she wanted to share her experiences with others because "I know thousands of people around the world feel just like I do."

Which does give her a thousand reasons for being happy and cherishing her pregnancy. As far as her career front, it has been reported that Jessie J is working on her new album and setting brackets for her world tour, which is supposedly to happen in 2024.

Jessie, has J revealed the gender of the baby? Yes, here it is.

Just hours before flaunting her pregnancy on the BRIT Awards red carpet in 2023, Jessie J revealed the sex of her impending firstborn child in a touching Instagram video.

Jessie J thanks partner Chanan Safir Colman

She took the opportunity to thank Chanan Safir Colman, the father of her child. She gushed to her unborn kid, saying, "I love your Daddy so much; without him, you wouldn't be on the way. He is the most understanding, composed, and attractive man. When you meet him, you're going to adore him.”

She also addressed miscarriage survivors in her latest Instagram post

As she puts the finishing touches on her heartfelt message. She said, "I understand the suffering so many people are experiencing right now, and I am holding you in my heart." In a sensitive Instagram post from November 2021 that has since been deleted, the "Pricetag" singer disclosed that she had miscarried a child.