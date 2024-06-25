Mom-to-Be Lea Michele Poses WIth Daniel Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff Backstage Post Their Tony Wins: SEE PIC

Life changes are inevitable, but certain old friendships don't change. Popular actress Lea Michele is showing support. The mom-to-be was seen posing backstage while celebrating her friends’ wins. 'Old friends and new friends. Congratulations to the entire cast of @merrilyonbway for an amazing season!' Michele, 37, captioned an Instagram photo of herself with some of the Broadway musical's cast.

Lindsay Mendez and John Gallagher Jr. were in the picture, as well as recent Tony winners Jonathan Groff and Daniel Radcliffe. The group was seen flashing big smiles in the photo. On June 16, Groff, and Radcliffe, took home their first Tonys for their work in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s 1981 musical Merrily We Roll Along.

More about the Tony Award winners

Jonathan Groff won Best Actor in a Musical, while Harry Potter actor Radcliffe won Best Featured Actor in a Musical. Mendez,, was nominated for best-featured actress in a musical. Moreover, Goff thanked his family for "always allowing my freak flag to fly without ever making me feel weird about it."

He also thanked his chosen family — Merrily castmates Radcliffe and Mendez — in his speech. "You are more than old friends — you are soulmates," he said. "And I’m looking forward to watching each other change for the rest of our lives."

On the other hand, Radcliff thanked his mother and girlfriend Erin and acknowledged their love and support towards his success.

More on Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele's friendship

After their win, Jonathan Groff said pregnant Michele was supporting him far, and a Tony Awards watch party with some of their other friends and former cast members.

Groff and Michele starred in Glee and later reunited to work together in Broadway's Spring Awakening. In Glee, Michele played the role of Rachel Berry, the show's female lead and star singer. The role was written specifically for Michele by co-creator Ryan Murphy. Michele won several awards for portraying Rachel, including the 2009 Satellite Award for Best Actress.

Michele married her husband Zandy Reich in 2019 and the couple is currently expecting their second child together.

