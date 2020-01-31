This mom of two who looks exactly like Meghan Markle will leave you ASTONISHED; See Pics

Turns out, a woman named Akeisha Land was caught up in the middle of a social media frenzy when she shared a selfie on her Instagram account and looked strikingly similar to Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex has a twin! Well, not literally, but a mom of two can be easily mistaken for Meghan's Markle's twin. Turns out, a woman named Akeisha Land was caught up in the middle of a social media frenzy when she shared a selfie on her Instagram account which usually just has pictures of her two kids. The post was flooded with comments from people who pointed out how eerily similar Meghan and Akeisha looked. Right from their jawline to eyes, the duo could easily be mistaken for sisters, if not twins.

Akeisha confessed this sudden attention has been overwhelming. While speaking to E!News, Akeisha was asked about the response, and she said, "Madness. It's been crazy. I legitimately have anxiety right now. The outpouring of comments that have been coming in just off a photo I posted of me and Greyson (her daughter)… Literally every comment is about me. Normally it's like, ‘Oh, she's so cute,' and that sort of thing but it's all about me this time. It's very different! I'm not used to being in the forefront. I'm used to it being about my kids. It's overwhelming."

The mom of two also revealed that she would be open to getting work as a potential body double. "Yes, definitely. If they want me to go to a party as her, I'm your girl."

Check out some of Akeisha's photos below and be ready for your mind to be blown:

Read More