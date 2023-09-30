'Mommy, can we go over to see...': Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals adorable nickname given to him by his granddaughters

When asked what his grandchildren call him, the former governor of California replies, "Opa," which means ‘Grandfather’ in German. The bodybuilder, 76, discussed with PEOPLE about what his two grandchildren nicknamed him during an interview for his new motivational book, Be Useful: Seven Tools for Life, which will be launched on October 10. Schwarzenegger is a grandfather to Lyla Maria, 3, and Eloise Christina, 16 months, who come from his daughter Katherine.

Be it a pig, dog, or donkey, the actor pets them all

"It's just such a fun thing to do because it's kind of like I didn't know how good I would be at being a grandfather but I have the animals so it's an easy thing," he tells PEOPLE.

When Arnold’s daughter and his granddaughters come over, he says "The first thing that Lyla would say is, 'Where's Cherry?' Which is my little dog. I say, 'Cherry's waiting for you.' 'Mommy, can we go over to see Opa, to see Cherry?' 'Sure, we will go tomorrow.' So they come over: 'Cherry, Cherry, Cherry' and she holds Cherry in her lap."

Arnold is an animal lover. Along with Cherry he also has many different animals at his place which also includes a pet pig whose name is Schnelly. The Actor also owns a miniature horse ‘Whiskey’ and a miniature donkey ‘Lulu’ who seem to be very fond of their owner.

“Then I get the pig around and then she likes the pig and feeds the pig," Arnold continues. "Then I said 'You want to come out? Let's go out to the stable and see the horses.' Okay, then take my hand, and then we walk out to the fields and she goes to the stables and she visits the horses."



Arnold makes cookies for his pets which he and his granddaughters love too

Not just animals but this family also has immense love for cookies that he makes for his horses and dogs. “Lyla would go and say, 'Can I have a cookie?' But it's not the regular chocolate chip cookies. It's the cookie that Lulu and Whiskey eat," in reference to his two horses, he tells PEOPLE. He also added "So it's a specific oatmeal recipe. It has no sugar in it, just honey. And we make them for just the horses and the dogs that we love, too.”

Schwarzenegger previously talked publicly about his granddaughter's affection for his pets. Arnold Schwarzenegger said that he had no idea his grandchildren would pick up on his love of animals while he was speaking at An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger in June.

"I never thought this is going to be the additional kind of joy they have because I just love animals because I grew up on a farm in Austria and I always enjoyed animals," he said. "But I mean, my grandkids really loved it and it gives me another way of kind of like really having them come to the house regularly. Having them enjoy themselves and then feed them." Though the bodybuilder has been a strict parent to his children he cannot help but melt when it comes to his little grandkids.

