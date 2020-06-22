Monday Memories: When birthday boy Lee Min Ho gave fans a visual treat with his shirtless selfie

June 22 marks Lee Min Ho's birthday. As The King: Eternal Monarch star turns 33, we revisit one of his shirtless selfies he shared half a decade ago.

Lee Min Ho's Instagram account is a treasure of its own. The actor might not be as active as us on the social media platform. But, he has posted some of the best photos and videos on his account over the past few years. Fans from across the world are rushing to his Instagram profile to wish the actor on his 33rd birthday. Just when we decided to join the fandom in wishing the actor, we couldn't help ourselves from checking out his older posts.

As we went deeper into the profile, we came across one incredible post the actor shared way back in 2015. It was the same year that the actor was seen in Gangnam Blues. The post was a collage of the actor's selfies. Min Ho was seen seated on a couch shirtless and taking selfies. He added the monochrome tint to the pictures and shared it on social media, leaving fans thirsty. The actor revealed the photos were taken when he was in Los Angeles.

Check out the photo below:

To mark his birthday, the actor's agency, MYM Entertainment, shared an adorable childhood photo of the actor to wish him. Check it out here.

On the work front, Min Ho was last seen in The King: Eternal Monarch. While the ratings at home - South Korea - weren't as high as other shows of this year, the series was welcomed with open arms by Min Ho fans across the world. What did you think of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

