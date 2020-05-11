Monday Memories: When Brad Pitt apologised to Jennifer Aniston after his split from Angelina Jolie

Soon after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways, the actor reached out to Jennifer Aniston with an apology. The apology paved the way for a new friendship.

It is no secret that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are on good terms today. The former couple parted ways back in 2005. The divorce did not end well. With Brad moving on with Angelina Jolie, confirming rumours of his affair with the actress while he was married to Jen, the tabloids did not spare the trio. To turn the equation uglier, Brad gave an interview to an international outlet where he said some harsh statements about his marriage with the Friends alum.

In 2011, he spoke to Parade magazine where he said some hurtful statements about his relationship with Jennifer. "I spent the '90s trying to hide out, trying to duck the full celebrity cacophony. I started to get sick of myself sitting on a couch, holding a joint, hiding out. It started feeling pathetic. It became very clear to me that I was intent on trying to find a movie about an interesting life, but I wasn't living an interesting life myself. I think that my marriage had something to do with it. Trying to pretend the marriage was something that it wasn't," he told the magazine.

"I'm satisfied with making true choices and finding the woman I love, Angie, and building a family that I love so much. A family is a risky venture, because the greater the love, the greater the loss. … That's the trade-off. But I'll take it all," he added. He later apologised. "It grieves me that this was interpreted this way. Jen is an incredibly giving, loving and hilarious woman who remains my friend. It is an important relationship I value greatly. The point I was trying to make is not that Jen was dull, but that I was becoming dull to myself -- and that, I am responsible for," he said.

Brad moved on to become parents to six children - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne - while Jen married Justin Theroux. After dating Angie for almost a decade before Angie and Brad announced they were engaged and eventually tied the knot. However, within two years of the wedding, Angelina filed for divorce.

It was after that, Brad raised the white flag and reached out to Jen in 2016. According to a source of Entertainment Tonight, Brad reached out The Morning Show star and apologised to her. "Brad is in such a different place than he was when they were together. Brad is truly an introspective guy who has worked hard on himself. He has apologized to her for many things he felt were his issues in their relationship. He truly takes ownership of his mistakes, and that has changed their relationship with each other today. They both have moved on," an insider told ET.

The former couple has come a long way since the apology. Not only did Brad attend Jen's 50th birthday party last year, but they also gave a rare glimpse of their mended relationship at the SAG Awards 2020. Videos from the backstage showed the actor watching Jen accept her SAG Awards before he called out her name in the backstage. The Once Upon A Time actor congratulated Jennifer on her SAG victory. Although the moment was brief, the cameras captured the historic moment to give us at least four photos from the iconic reunion.

Although Brad had clarified during the awards season that he shares a friendly bond with Jennifer, tabloids refused to stop speculating about their relationship. International entertainment outlets have fans believing that the couple has reunited. Not a long ago, a tabloid also claimed Brad and Jennifer have planned to marry. They had invited their families and friends, with Brad's mother excited about the reunion. Another rumour also had fans believing that they had adopted a baby.

More recently, rumours about Brad's growing closeness with his friend Alia Shawkat are making the headlines. Sources told Us Weekly last week that Brad is spending time amid the Coronavirus induced lockdown with the Arrested Development actress. Meanwhile, rumours about Angelina and Brad's daughter Shiloh wanting to call Jennifer "mummy" also spread like wildfire. However, Jen's rep cleared the air on the rumour. Read all about it here: Jennifer Aniston DISMISSES rumours of Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh wanting to call her 'mummy'

