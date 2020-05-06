Money Heist Season 5: Berlin or Nairobi, which character would you want to resurrect in La Casa de Papel? VOTE

Money Heist Season 5: If you were given a chance to bring back one character, who would you pick: Berlin or Nairobi?

Money Heist fans were forced to bid farewell to two of the show's beloved characters. At first, they watched Berlin sacrifice himself in order to save the gang. The second season ended with the criminal standing in front of the Spanish police and taking a bullet to his chest while Tokyo, Rio, Nairobi, Denver, Stockholm, and Helsinki climbed through the tunnel and made an escape with the loot. Thankfully, the character returns time-to-time via flashbacks and helps propel the story ahead.

Two seasons later, fans mourned the death of Nairobi. The powerful character met her end in the hands of Gandia. Tears streamed down our cheeks as we watched Helsinki, Lisbon, the Professor and everyone else break down during the funeral of the character. It is still to see if Nairobi would follow Berlin's footsteps and appear on the show through flashbacks scenes.

However, her farewell video seemed like she was done with La Casa de Papel. "For some people in the team, with some people of the team, it's been many years. I want to thank you all for everything you've taught me. I've grown here as an actress, more than I ever imagined I would and as a person. You're a f**king amazing team. F**king amazing. I hope to film with you 16,000 times more. I will miss you," she said battling her tears in the video shared by the makers.

However, if you had the opportunity to bring one of the two characters back to life in Money Heist Season 5, who would you choose? Berlin - or - Nairobi? Vote now and let us know!

