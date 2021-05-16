  1. Home
Money Heist 5: Co director Koldo Serra says 'emptiness is brutal' after wrapping up the final season

After the wrap of Money Heist 5, the show's co-director took to Instagram to write an emotional note.
7386 reads Mumbai Updated: May 16, 2021 03:40 pm
Money Heist co director talks about wrapping up final season Money Heist co-director talks about season 5 wrap in emotional note
Money Heist Season 5 recently wrapped up its shoot and it has been an emotional moment for fans given that their favourite show is finally coming to an end. Not just fans though, the series' cast too went through a sea of emotions as they bid adieu to their characters. Recently, the series' co-director, Koldo Serra also took to Instagram to express his feelings after the finale wrap. Serra shared a picture of himself holding a clapboard in his hands and spoke about feeling empty. 

Taking to Instagram, Serra wrote a long note on bidding adieu to the show and also revealed how his experience has been working on Money Heist. In his Instagram post, he wrote, "Emotional and physical hangover. Yesterday, after almost three years, the filming of La Casa de Papel ended, the most brutal, most intense, and most beautiful film experience on a professional and personal level that I have ever experienced." 

He further also mentioned the strange feeling that engulfed him post series wrap as he said, "The emptiness is brutal." 

Check out Koldo Serra's post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Koldo Serra (@koldo_serra)

Recently, Netflix officially announced the wrap-up of the Money Heist shoot along with a candid click. The photo showed lead cast members sporting the iconic red jumpsuits. Apart from Serra, actors  Jaime Lorente and Álvaro Morte also took to social media to share posts about the wrap of the final season. Morte who popularly essays the role of The Professor, wrote, "What a team. A dream team!" as he shared a snap with the cast.

ALSO READ: Money Heist 5: Álvaro Morte, Itziar Ituño thank fans as Professor & Raquel say adios to La Casa De Papel

Credits :Instagram/Koldo Serra Netflix

