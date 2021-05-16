Money Heist 5: Tokyo aka Ursula Corbero shares BTS pics with Alvaro Morte & more after final season wraps up

Money Heist's fifth and final season wrapped up its filming recently and actress Ursula Corbero took to Instagram to share a few unseen pics from shoot.

Money Heist officially wrapped up its filming recently and while fans of the show have gotten emotional over it, the cast of the series is equally sad about bidding adieu to the show. While co-director Koldo Serra wrote a post about feeling "empty" after wrapping up filming, actress Ursula Corbero who famously plays Tokyo on the show also shared a post with some unseen pictures from the sets of the series.

Corbero wrote a beautiful message as she bid adieu to the show and also said that she will be missing her co-stars who have become her friends dearly. Sharing a series of pictures with co-stars including Alvaro Morte aka The Professor and Miguel Herran aka Rio among others. The BTS pictures showed the cast of La Casa de Papel having a fun time on the sets.

In her note about saying goodbye to the show, she wrote, "The end has come. What a journey. I’m gonna miss my fellas so hard." Considering the big expectations fans have from the finale of the show, Ursula shared a humble message saying, "Thanks for all your love and support, I hope we made the final season you all deserve."

Check out Ursula Corbero's post here:

Money Heist's fifth season will be the final season as confirmed by the makers. The previous seasons of the show received immense love from fans and hence the finale has left everyone waiting for it eagerly. Season 5 of Money Heist will consist of 10 episodes. The final season is all set to arrive in the second half of 2021.

ALSO READ: Money Heist 5: Co director Koldo Serra says 'emptiness is brutal' after wrapping up the final season

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×