Money Heist actor Alvaro Morte reveals he took inspiration from the superhero universe for Professor's role

The world is currently under a lockdown owing to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. To bring some cheer to the people under self-quarantine, Netflix released the fourth season of Money Heist also called La Casa de Papel. The actor who essays the lead part of Professor said in an interview to PTI that he took inspiration from the superheroes that exist in our universe. The actor who recently won the internet with his version of Bella Ciao said that he likes to study his characters deeply. Alvaro goes on to add that he added some physical gestures to the character of the Professor only after studying it internally.

The emotions and psychology of the character are very important for an actor to grasp. The Money Heist actor reveals how he added a physical trait to his character, which became his signature move when he gets stressed during a situation. Alvaro Morte says he added the physical movement of adjusting his character's spectacles. The 45-year-old actor also adds that the show hopefully should bring a smile on many faces and keeps the fans entertained amid the lockdown period.

He also specifically sent a lot of love to his fans and viewers in India. The La Casa de Papel star mentions how everyone collectively needs to be positive during a difficult time like the current one. The actor also shares that due to the show's popularity across the globe, he had some very interesting projects in his kitty.

