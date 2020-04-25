Money Heist: Actor Álvaro Morte shares moving video from the last day of La Casa De Papel shoot

Money Heist star Álvaro Morte shares a heart-warming video from the last day of La Casa De Papel shoot. Check it out.

Actor Álvaro Morte, who plays the character of El Profesor in the popular Spanish series, Money Heist, recently shared an emotional video on Instagram from the last day of La Casa De Papel's shoot. The video features Álvaro on the set of the Spanish crime drama television series. In the clip, the 45-year-old actor can be seen hugging the executive producer of the series, Jesús Colmenar. As the two give each other a giant hug, the crew standing around them can be seen clapping.

In the caption alongside the video, the actor thanked his 10 million followers on Instagram. He also expressed gratitude towards the cast and crew of the show, and his loyal fans for supporting him and loving the show. Season 4 of the Spanish-language series was dropped on April 3. People were eagerly waiting for the latest season, and when it finally arrived, fans across the world flooded Netflix to binge-watch it. According to Netflix’s report, in the first four weeks of its release, Money Heist was seen by 65 million households.

Meanwhile, unable to control their excitement, the fans have come up with a lot of theories predicting what would happen in the next season of the series. One of the latest theories suggests that the creators of the show have been leaving subtle hints about the Professor's fate in the previous few seasons. A Reddit user proposed a theory that suggests that Professor's fate might be similar to his father's fate. A user with the handle, _perry_the_plattpus, pointed out that while there will be bloodshed within the bank, Professor could die as well but on the premises of the bank. “I also feel like the series would end with the Professor getting shot just like his father," the user points out. ALSO READ: Justin Bieber REVEALS he is binge watching Tiger King with Hailey Bieber amid COVID 19 lockdown in Canada

