Money Heist actress Itziar Ituno aka Raquel reveals she tested positive for Coronavirus
The well-known series on Netflix called Money Heist or La Casa de Papel features actress Itziar Ituno as Raquel. The actress announced on her Instagram account that she has been tested positive for the Coronavirus. The actress further mentions that she feels fine and her case is not a critical one but those with a weaker immune system, the COVID-19 could prove dangerous. Itziar Ituno adds in her Instagram post that people around the world need to be very careful and vigilant in the wake of the COVID-19 scare. The Money Heist actress Itziar Ituno, 45 further goes on to add that she is still unclear as to how she contracted the Coronavirus but states that she is under isolation ever since she starting feeling the symptoms of COVID-19.
After the Spanish actress revealed about her contracting the Coronavirus, many fans sent her get-well-soon wishes. As per the latest update on the COVID-19 outbreak, Spain has the fourth largest confirmed cases across the globe. The country reportedly has 14,700 cases that have been recorded until today. Previously, Hollywood actors Tom Hanks and Idris Elba have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for COID-19 when they were in Australia.
Aupa danoi!! Ofiziala da, bariku arratsaldetik sintomekaz nabil (sukarra ta eztul lehorra) eta gaur iritsi jaku azterneta epidemiologikoaren konfirmaziñoa. Koronabirusa da. Nire kasuan arina da ta ondo nago baina oso oso kutsakorra eta super arriskutsua ahulago dagoen jendearentzako. Hau ez da tontakeria, izan konsziente, ez hartu arinkeriaz, hildakoak dauz eta bizi asko jokoan eta ondiño ez dakigu noraiño helduko dan kontua, beraz, arduratsuak izateko txertoa ipinteko garaia da danon hobebeharrez. Elkartasun garaia da! Etxean geratzekoa eta babestu besteak! Orain 15 egun berrogeialdi eta aurrerago ikusiko da Zaindu zaitezte! Hola a tods!! Ez oficial, desde el viernes por la tarde tengo los síntomas (fiebre y tos seca) y hoy nos ha llegado la confirmación del test epidemiológico. És coronavirus. Mi caso es leve y estoy bien pero es muy muy contagioso y superpeligroso para la gente que está más debil. Ésto no es tontería, ser conscientes, no lo tomeis a la ligera, hay muertos, muchas vidas en juego y aún no sabemos hasta donde va a llegar ésto por lo que ha llegado la hora de ponerse la vacuna de la responsabilidad por el bien común. Es tiempo de solidad y generosidad! De quedarse en casa y proteger a los demás. Ahora me tocan 15 dias en cuarentena y después ya se verá! Cuidaros mucho Olá galera! Ez oficial, desde sexta-feira à tarde tenho sintomas (febre e tosse seca) e hoje recebemos confirmação do teste epidemiológico. É um coronavírus. Meu caso é leve e estou bem, mas é muito muito contagioso e super perigoso para pessoas que são mais fracas. Isso não é bobagem, esteja ciente, não leve a sério, há mortos, muitas vidas em jogo e ainda não sabemos até que ponto isso vai dar, então chegou a hora de ser vacinado pela responsabilidade pelo bem comum . É um tempo de solidão e generosidade! Ficar em casa e proteger os outros. Agora tenho 15 dias em quarentena e depois será visto Cuide-se #etxeangeratu #yomequedoencasa #quedatencasa
The Catch Me If You Can actor and his wife were in Australia as he was scheduled to shoot for the Elvis Presley biopic by Baz Luhrmann. The Sully: Miracle on the Hudson actor Tom Hanks plays Elvis Presley's manager in the film. The latest news reports suggest that Tom Hanks and his wife are out of the hospital now.
