Money Heist actress Itziar Ituno aka Raquel reveals she tested positive for Coronavirus

Money Heist or La Casa de Papel features actress Itziar Ituno as Raquel. The actress announced on her Instagram account that she has been tested positive for Coronavirus.

The well-known series on Netflix called Money Heist or La Casa de Papel features actress Itziar Ituno as Raquel. The actress announced on her Instagram account that she has been tested positive for the Coronavirus. The actress further mentions that she feels fine and her case is not a critical one but those with a weaker immune system, the COVID-19 could prove dangerous. Itziar Ituno adds in her Instagram post that people around the world need to be very careful and vigilant in the wake of the COVID-19 scare. The Money Heist actress Itziar Ituno, 45 further goes on to add that she is still unclear as to how she contracted the Coronavirus but states that she is under isolation ever since she starting feeling the symptoms of COVID-19.

After the Spanish actress revealed about her contracting the Coronavirus, many fans sent her get-well-soon wishes. As per the latest update on the COVID-19 outbreak, Spain has the fourth largest confirmed cases across the globe. The country reportedly has 14,700 cases that have been recorded until today. Previously, Hollywood actors Tom Hanks and Idris Elba have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for COID-19 when they were in Australia.

The Catch Me If You Can actor and his wife were in Australia as he was scheduled to shoot for the Elvis Presley biopic by Baz Luhrmann. The Sully: Miracle on the Hudson actor Tom Hanks plays Elvis Presley's manager in the film. The latest news reports suggest that Tom Hanks and his wife are out of the hospital now.

(ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Here are some interesting conspiracy theories about COVID 19)

Credits :instagram

Read More