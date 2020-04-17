Money Heist: Alba Flores blows kisses, grooves to 'Dream a Little Dream of Me' & it'll make you miss Nairobi

An old video of Money Heist Season 4 star Alba Flores grooving to the tunes of Dream a Little Dream of Me has our attention. The video will want you to beg La Casa de Papel to bring back Nairobi.

Money Heist Season 4 shattered a few hearts. No one expected La Casa de Papel would kill off Nairobi. Tokyo saved her from the bullet only to die by the hands of Gandia. While we have just come to terms with one of our favourite character's death, we were in a puddle of bittersweet tears when we came across an old video of Alba Flores goofing around. The actress, who essayed the role on the Spanish show, was unwinding to the tune of Dream a Little Dream of Me.

In the throwback video, Alba is seen sans her Money Heist gang singing along the lines of the song. "Say "Night-ie night" and kiss me," she sings, lost in her own world. But soon, she turns towards the camera and acts out the lyrics. She blows kisses as the song plays out, "Just hold me tight and tell me you'll miss me," before she breaks into a fit of laughter. The heartwarming video made us want to save Nairobi from Gandia.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, it seems like Alba might not appear in Money Heist Season 5. In a video shared by La Casa de Papel, the cast was seen giving Alba a farewell. In her speech, an extremely emotional Alba showered her friends and crew on the show with love. "For some people in the team, with some people of the team, it's been many years. I want to thank you all for everything you've taught me. I've grown here as an actress, more than I ever imagined I would and as a person. You're a f**king amazing team. F**king amazing. I hope to film with you 16,000 times more. I will miss you," she said.

Watch the video below:

On the other hand, Tokyo aka Úrsula Corberó shared a video featuring a bare chest Professor aka Álvaro Morte dancing with a few cast members.

READ ALSO | Money Heist: Professor flaunting his bare chest while dancing with Tokyo is a feast for the eyes

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×