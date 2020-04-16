Money Heist: Berlin plays dead while Nairobi brings the house down with her groove in these unmissable videos

Money Heist stars Úrsula Corberó (Tokyo), Pedro Alonso (Berlin) and Alba Flores (Nairobi) had a blast filming La Casa de Papel. These videos are a solid proof of it.

Money Heist stars had a blast filming the show and Úrsula Corberó making sure we know all about it. The La Casa de Papel star, who plays Tokyo, has been sharing behind the scenes video to show us the other side of every star. The actress recently dropped our jaws when she shared a video of a bare-chested Professor grooving to Stay Forever. Now, she has shared two hilarious videos with Money Heist fans. The first video features the handsome Pedro Alonso aka Berlin while the second features the gorgeous Alba Flores aka Nairobi.

In the video featuring Berlin, the actor and actress are seated on a table with a huge spread. It is difficult to point out the season in making. But the hilarious video sees Berlin entertain Tokyo. The stars have an exchange a few words before Berlin leaves her in a fit of laughter by playing dead.

If this wasn't enough to bring some cheer to our day, Úrsula shared another video featuring the cast from presumably the second season. Although Professor aka Álvaro Morte is missing in action, Miguel Herrán aka Rio and Darko Perić aka Helsinki join Alonso and Alba to flaunt their dancing skills. Alba brought the house by climbing up on the pantry table and proving she's the ultimate dance queen.

Check out the videos below:

While Alonso, Úrsula, Miguel and Darko are expected to return for Money Heist season 5, Alba might not feature in the new season. Yes, yes, we know, her fate was sealed in La Casa de Papel's season 4. However, a video shared by the makers hint that there is no room for her return via flashbacks, like Alonso's character post Money Heist season 2, might be possible.

Check out the video below:

