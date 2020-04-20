Money Heist Costume Decoded: Here's why the group of 8 robbers wear Salvador Dalí masks and red jumpsuits

Here's why Nairobi, Helsinki, Rio and other robbers in Money Heist wear the Salvador Dalí masks and red jumpsuits.

The first season of the Spanish crime series, Money Heist, dropped on the internet in 2017. It was initially intended to be a limited series in two parts. However, when Netflix got the streaming rights, re-cutting the series into 22 shorter episodes and released them worldwide, it became a rage like never before! The first three seasons were a hit and so was season 4 that released on April 3. Its been over two weeks since season 3 released on Netflix and it is still trending on the number 1 spot. Seeing the roaring response of the fans, Netflix is now prepping for season 5!

The story revolves around a criminal mastermind, known as 'The Professor', who plans to pull off the biggest heist recorded in history. With the aim to print billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain, he recruits eight people with special abilities, their strongest point being that they have nothing to lose. The group of thieves - Tokyo, Moscow, Berlin, Nairobi, Rio, Denver, Helsinki, and Oslo take 67 hostages in the Mint that enables them to negotiate with the authorities and eventually brace themselves for a showdown with the police.

The most intriguing part about the robbers is the trademark red jumpsuits and Salvador Dalí masks that they wear in order to hide the identities of the criminals underneath. Who knew that their iconic costumes would turn out to be the biggest recall value of the show? However, it turns out that the red jumpsuits and Salvador Dali masks that they wear have become a marketing perspective for the show's creators to find reasons to include them in each subsequent season. After the first three seasons that made the trademark Money Heist costume popular, the makers of the show made sure it's more visible in season 4 and it seems like it will continue to be a crucial part in the fifth installment as well.

We know why the 8 complex robbers wear red jumpsuits and the Dali masks, to hide their identity, of course! But what's the significance behind the Salvador masks and the red colour of their costume? Let's decode that for you! The red jumpsuits in Money Heist support the show's core theme of revolution. Red, the colour of blood, has symbolic connotations with violence, aggression, and passion as seen in the show. Red flags are commonly associated with revolutionary movements in reality as well as in fiction, which also suggests its link with the plot of the show. It also depicts resistance as seen in the form of The Professor and 8 robbers going against the system and taking over the Royal Mint.

The colour red also establishes the show's Spanish identity which is why it attracts the international audience. The major clue being that the colour red is one of the two colours that make up the Flag of Spain. Red in Spain's flag also relates to its national sport of bullfighting, which depicts strength, excellence, risktaking and expertise. Red is also the color of Spain's signature spices, saffron and paprika. Hence, it comes as no doubt that the red jumpsuits worn by Tokyo, Moscow, Berlin, Nairobi, Rio, Denver, Helsinki, and Oslo in Money Heist establish its Spanish identity.

Not to forget the Salvador Dalí masks which form the major recall value of Money Heist. The Dali maks too serve as a symbol of resistance and national pride in the show. Dalí is notably the most important figure of the surrealist movement in the 1920s. Even though the movement is actually associated with France, Dalí' being a Spanish, spent a significant portion of his life living in Spain. Dalí's work was inherently rebellious — the surrealist movement sought to disrupt the norm. Dalí became a symbol for the revolution which again proves the rebellious nature of the robbers wearing red jumpsuits in Money Heist.

