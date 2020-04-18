Money Heist: Creator got calls to cut THIS ‘misogynist and psychopath’ character out of the show

Money Heist creator revealed that he got calls to cut a very important character out of the show. Read on to know more.

Money Heist bosses revealed that they got many calls to write villain Berlin out of the show because of his misogynist, narcissist and psychopath character that people thought was “out-of-date”. It goes beyond saying that Berlin was one of the most popular characters in the show and many fans across the world were left heartbroken when he was killed by the police in the series. However, it turns out that there were people who tried to pressurise the creators to cut the terminally ill jewel thief, who was played by Pedro Alonso in the show, out of the show.

In a recently released Netflix documentary titled Money Heist: The Phenomenon, creator and writer Álex Pina opened up about how people asked him to remove the villain from the show. “Someone said to me, this character doesn’t fit with the times. ‘You should take him out of the series’,” he said. He, however, believed that the series had space for flawed character and the audience should get to decide if they like him or not. “I said I had no intention of taking him out of the series. He’s a misogynist, narcissist and psychopath in many ways,” he said about the character.

“But we could have a character like that in the series and the audience could freely decide whose side they’re on, right?” he added. In fact, the writer believes that the character was one of the reasons why people started watching the show and got hooked. “If television is bland it’s boring because fewer things happen. The audience wants things to happen, and there’s nothing better than a villain who we can empathise with,” he asserted.

