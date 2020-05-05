Money Heist: Fans point out plot holes in La Casa De Papel season 4 that left them scratching their heads

Fans of La Casa De Papel aka Money Heist pointed out various plot holes in season 4 that left them confused. Read on to know more.

Money Heist is currently one of the most popular TV series. Season 4 of the Spanish-language series La Casa De Papel was dropped on April 3 and the fans could not stop raving about it. After waiting for the latest season for almost a year, fans across the world flooded the streaming platform to binge-watch the entire season after it was released. According to a report by Netflix, in the first four weeks of its release, the series was seen by 65 million households.

While the latest season met with an overwhelming response from the viewers, a few hawk-eyed fans spotted and took to social media to discuss plot holes and oversights in the season. Some pointed out the loophole in the introduction of new adversary Gandía, played by actor José Manuel Poga, who ended up killing fan favourite Nairobi (played by Alba Flores). “I was laughing with every Gandía vs. heist team gunfight. He literally stood in the middle of the hallway for almost a minute yet they did not manage to even hurt him ONE bit with any bullet,” a fan posted on Reddit.

The fans pointed out that Nairobi's death was entirely preventable and the creators should have paid a little more attention to the details to make the death look more believable. The fans also felt sceptical about the introduction of new character Palermo, played by Martín Berrote. They were unsure about how involved the character was with the Professor’s plan. “I don’t get how Palermo knows everything/has a flashback about all the heist planning except for the Gandía part where only Berlin and Sergio knows about it, a fan comment,” a fan commented.

Since Gandia was initially a hostage (season 1), subscribers were shocked when he was introduced as one of the main antagonists later in the show. “Like, the Professor didn't discuss in his five month class about the main boss and just said through the phone, ‘oh yeah I forgot to tell all of you, Gandía is an assassin, good luck guys!’” a fan wrote. “Did Palermo free Gandía because he could be the boss? Or for revenge?” another fan asked. While season 4 of the show left many question unanswered, hopefully the creators will deal with all these doubts in the upcoming season.

