Money Heist: This heartbreaking video of Alba Flores aka Nairobi hints her future in La Casa de Papel 5

Money Heist Season 4 killed Nairobi's character, leaving fans of La Casa de Papel furious with Gandia. A new video from the behind-the-scenes featuring Alba Flores hints at Nairobi's future on the show.

If you haven't watched Money Heist season 4, what are you even doing this lockdown? Anyway, here's some heartbreaking news for those who haven't watched La Casa de Papel Part 4 yet, Nairobi is dead. Yes, the makers of the Netflix series shot right into our hearts halfway through the new season and left us weeping. A heartbreaking funeral was given and the events that followed left every Money Heist chanting, "For Nairobi." As though the episode featuring her death wasn't painful enough, La Casa de Papel decided to leave us in a puddle of tears again.

The official Instagram account of the Spanish show shared a video taken of Alba Flores aka Nairobi's last day on sets of the show. The video shows the actress holding a bouquet of flowers while the cast and crew bidding farewell to the show. "For some people in the team, with some people of the team, it's been many years. I want to thank you all for everything you've taught me. I've grown here as an actress, more than I ever imagined I would and as a person. You're a f**king amazing team. F**king amazing. I hope to film with you 16,000 times more. I will miss you," she said before she hugged the cast and crew on the sets.

Watch the heartbreaking video below:

While the video reminds us of how much we hate Gandia, (damn you!), it also may have hinted that Alba might not be returning to the show. Unlike Pedro Alonso, who plays Berlin, Alba doesn't have a strong past connection. There might be references through either Tokyo or Helsinki from time to time. But Alba might not necessarily feature in almost all episodes as Pedro does.

Will you miss Alba's Nairobi on the show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

