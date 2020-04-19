Money Heist: Nairobi gives Tokyo a kiss as the La Casa de Papel actors goof around with filters

A video of Money Heist stars Alba Flores and Úrsula Corberó goofing around and showering each other with kisses has surfaced online.

Nairobi might no longer be a part of Money Heist following the events of La Casa de Papel's season 4. However, the actress behind it always has a special place in our lives. Alba Flores, who played the powerful character on the Spanish show, is goofy on-screen and off-screen. A few days ago, we came across a video of the actress singing along to the tunes of Dream a Little Dream of Me. Now, we've found a video of the actress with her co-star Úrsula Corberó.

Nairobi and Tokyo have had a quirky bond on-screen. And now, it seems like the actors playing the respective role share a unique bond behind the camera as well. A video featuring Flores and Corberó has surfaced online showing the two stars goofing around off-sets of Money Heist. In the video, the two actresses are seen playing around with a few social media filters. As they exchange a cute conversation, Úrsula reaches out to Flores' cheek and plants a kiss. Soon, Flores turns to kiss Úrsula's lips.

While we found ourselves shocked, Úrsula too seems to have caught the sudden burst of affection off-guard. Check out the video below:

On the screen, Flores bid farewell to Money Heist with season 4. Her character's fate was sealed after Gandia shot her in the head. A BTS video showed Flores' farewell from the show, hinting that her run on the show was officially over. "For some people in the team, with some people of the team, it's been many years. I want to thank you all for everything you've taught me. I've grown here as an actress, more than I ever imagined I would and as a person. You're a f**king amazing team. F**king amazing. I hope to film with you 16,000 times more. I will miss you," she said.

Check out the video below:

Money Heist Season 4 ending has left the door for Season 5 open. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

